Media Log - June 25

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 23
3:19 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
10:56 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
3:24 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
4:47 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
4:58 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
5:30 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); settled by contact
7:01 p.m., civil/civil standby; civil
8:13 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
8:28 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
9:09 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
10:02 p.m., dispute/argument; settled by contact
11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
11:14 a.m., Jerry Reeder; fail to use child passenger restraint
3:27 p.m., Humberto Valdes Torres; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
3:48 p.m., Anthony Reeder; other agency arrest warrant