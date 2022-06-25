 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 25

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 23

3:19 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

10:56 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

3:24 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

4:47 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

4:58 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

5:30 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); settled by contact

7:01 p.m., civil/civil standby; civil

8:13 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy

8:28 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

9:09 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

10:02 p.m., dispute/argument; settled by contact

11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

11:14 a.m., Jerry Reeder; fail to use child passenger restraint

3:27 p.m., Humberto Valdes Torres; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state 

Arrests

3:48 p.m., Anthony Reeder; other agency arrest warrant

