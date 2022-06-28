 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 28

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 24

12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:25 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:35 a.m., assault; citation issued, report taken

3:13 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:57 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; information

10:42 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

11:14 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound

11:15 a.m., drugs; report taken, property seized or found

11:38 a.m., death; report taken

11:51 a.m., trespass, abuse, dispute/argument; no report taken

11:59 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; information

3:04 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), welfare check, child custody dispute; report taken, information

5:50 p.m., domestic violent; handled by officer/deputy

7:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:55 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

10 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

10:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

June 25

12:56 a.m., animal bite, medical emergency; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, animal placed in pound, report taken

1:30 a.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy

10:13 a.m., out of unit follow up, wanted person; arrest, follow up report taken, tow

2:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow, traffic accident report

2:28 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation, traffic stop; citation issued, report taken, tow

4:21 p.m., theft; report taken

5:05 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

8:18 p.m., traffic accident; written warning

9:06 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:15 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

June 26

12:25 a.m., lost property; property seized or found

12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:46 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow, written warning

1:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:16 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, report taken, tow

8:48 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

1:46 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning

3:38 p.m., trespass; report taken

5:45 p.m., theft; report taken

7:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:16 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken

10:20 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

10:48 p.m., animal; no report taken

11:10 p.m., welfare check; unfounded

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

