Media Log - June 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 24
12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:35 a.m., assault; citation issued, report taken
3:13 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:57 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; information
10:42 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
11:14 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
11:15 a.m., drugs; report taken, property seized or found
11:38 a.m., death; report taken
11:51 a.m., trespass, abuse, dispute/argument; no report taken
11:59 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; information
3:04 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), welfare check, child custody dispute; report taken, information
5:50 p.m., domestic violent; handled by officer/deputy
7:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:55 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
10 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
June 25
12:56 a.m., animal bite, medical emergency; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, animal placed in pound, report taken
1:30 a.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy
10:13 a.m., out of unit follow up, wanted person; arrest, follow up report taken, tow
2:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow, traffic accident report
2:28 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation, traffic stop; citation issued, report taken, tow
4:21 p.m., theft; report taken
5:05 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
8:18 p.m., traffic accident; written warning
9:06 p.m., sex offender registry; report taken
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
June 26
12:25 a.m., lost property; property seized or found
12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:46 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow, written warning
1:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:16 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, report taken, tow
8:48 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
1:46 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
3:38 p.m., trespass; report taken
5:45 p.m., theft; report taken
7:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:16 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken
10:20 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
10:48 p.m., animal; no report taken
11:10 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.