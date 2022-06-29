Media Log - June 29

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 27
2:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:05 a.m., DUI; arrest, tow
9:32 a.m., assist other agency; follow up report taken
10:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
12:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning
1:32 p.m., medical emergency, welfare check; completed or settled by contact
4:22 p.m., assault; report taken, property seized or found
4:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8 p.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
10:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.