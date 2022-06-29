 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 29

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 27

2:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:05 a.m., DUI; arrest, tow

9:32 a.m., assist other agency; follow up report taken

10:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

12:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning

1:32 p.m., medical emergency, welfare check; completed or settled by contact

4:22 p.m., assault; report taken, property seized or found

4:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8 p.m., 911 hang up; no action taken

10:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

