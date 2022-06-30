 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 30

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 28

12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:30 a.m., trespass; unable to locate

9:11 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

10:20 a.m., animal; unable to locate

11:02 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

2:22 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

3:02 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate

4:39 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; written warning

9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

