Media Log - June 30

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 28
12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:30 a.m., trespass; unable to locate
9:11 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
10:20 a.m., animal; unable to locate
11:02 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
2:22 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
3:02 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate
4:39 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; written warning
9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.