Media Log - June 7

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 3

1:56 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:20 a.m., traffic hazard, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

8:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:19 a.m., vandalism; report taken

8:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:39 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:02 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow

11:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:17 p.m., animal; completed/settled by contact

12:38 p.m., suspicious; unable to locate

1 p.m., order violation; unfounded

1:02 p.m., water rescue; arrest

2:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:03 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

5:29 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:11 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:27 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

6:51 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

6:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:09 p.m., abandoned vehicle; tow

7:16 p.m., traffic stop, drugs; citation issued

7:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:50 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:08 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:22 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:20 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

Citations

10:10 p.m., David Dengate; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

June 4

12:11 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

2:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:53 a.m., handicap parking violation; no action taken

8:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:22 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

10:31 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

10:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:41 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:48 a.m., traffic stop, drugs; citation issued, property seized or found

11:04 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

11:27 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:40 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:22 p.m., suspicious; no action taken

6:51 p.m., reckless driver; information

6:52 p.m., dispute/argument; unable to locate

7:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

8:51 p.m., child custody dispute; no action taken

8:59 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow

9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:29 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

11:27 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

11:47 a.m., Marvin Binnick; fail to signal before 100 feet, possess K2/synthetic 1 oz or less-2nd, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off

Arrests

No arrests reported.

June 5

12:08 a.m., unconscious, minor in possession of alcohol; report taken, citation issued, patient treated, transported by EMS

1:25 a.m., traffic stop, drugs, DUI; arrest, citation issued, property seized or found, transport/escort given, written warning

2:47 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

6:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:17 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

7:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:33 a.m., animal bite; no action taken

2 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:24 p.m., assault; no report taken

4:39 p.m., vehicle lock out; unlocked

6:19 p.m., burglar alarm silent; handed by officer/deputy

7:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

8:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:40 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:27 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate

9:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:15 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:55 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

11 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

11:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

