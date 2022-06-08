 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 8

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 6

2:29 a.m., theft, report taken

2:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:04 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:21 a.m., lost property; report taken

2:08 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken

3:32 p.m., burglar alarm silent; false alarm

9:42 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

10:05 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

1:39 a.m., Rex Leverett; no operators license/waiverable, following too close 

Arrests

1:25 a.m., Isaiah Madrid; improper turn, DUI-alcohol-1st offense, possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound

