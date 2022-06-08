Media Log - June 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 6
2:29 a.m., theft, report taken
2:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:04 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:21 a.m., lost property; report taken
2:08 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken
3:32 p.m., burglar alarm silent; false alarm
9:42 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
10:05 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
1:39 a.m., Rex Leverett; no operators license/waiverable, following too close
Arrests
1:25 a.m., Isaiah Madrid; improper turn, DUI-alcohol-1st offense, possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound