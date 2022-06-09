 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 9

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 6

12:01 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:25 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:39 a.m., 911 hang up; information

12:13 p.m., assist other agency; information

12:28 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

2:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

2:16 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy

2:30 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

2:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:04 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken

8:10 p.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency

Citations

6:43 a.m., Carlos Grijalva Sannchez; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

No arrests reported.

