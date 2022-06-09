Media Log - June 9

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 6
12:01 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
12:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:25 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:39 a.m., 911 hang up; information
12:13 p.m., assist other agency; information
12:28 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
2:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
2:16 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy
2:30 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
2:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:04 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
8:10 p.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency
Citations
6:43 a.m., Carlos Grijalva Sannchez; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests reported.