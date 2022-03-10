Media Log - March 10

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 8
6:32 a.m., vandalism; report taken
8:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:34 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled
11:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:35 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
2:14 p.m., extra patrol; report taken
2:47 p.m., drugs; citation issued
3:48 p.m., drugs; report taken
4:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, traffic control; referred to partner agency, report taken
7:27 p.m., assist; unable to locate
9:33 p.m., disorderly; report taken
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, written warning
10:18 p.m., suspicious; report taken
Citations
9:02 a.m., Austin Brauner; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
10:21 p.m., Mark Aguirre; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, drive under susp/before reinstated-state