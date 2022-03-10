 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 10

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 8

6:32 a.m., vandalism; report taken

8:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:34 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled

11:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:35 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

2:14 p.m., extra patrol; report taken

2:47 p.m., drugs; citation issued

3:48 p.m., drugs; report taken

4:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, traffic control; referred to partner agency, report taken

7:27 p.m., assist; unable to locate

9:33 p.m., disorderly; report taken

10:09 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, written warning

10:18 p.m., suspicious; report taken

Citations

9:02 a.m., Austin Brauner; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

10:21 p.m., Mark Aguirre; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, drive under susp/before reinstated-state

