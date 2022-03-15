Media Log - March 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 11
1:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:38 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow
10:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:49 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:59 a.m., vandalism; report taken
12:38 p.m., welfare check; event canceled
12:51 p.m., fraud; report taken
2:06 p.m., wanted person, drugs; arrest
2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:32 p.m., suspicious; information, investigation, enforcement
People are also reading…
4:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:32 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
8:49 p.m., fall; patient treated, transported by EMS
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:18 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:20 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:36 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
9:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
March 12
12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, property seized or found
6:33 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken
8:45 a.m., burglary; report taken
6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:14 p.m., sick; patient evaluated, no transport needed
9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
March 13
1:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:31 a.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, DUI; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow
3:02 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:12 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow
4:17 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, report taken
9:49 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
11:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:31 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
3:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:36 p.m., abuse, assist, sex offense; report taken, forward to investigators, property seized or found
7:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:59 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency
10:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
3:13 a.m., Homero Orozco-Hernandez; no license on person, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
4:42 a.m., Logan Gronenthal; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, driving left of center, possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Arrests
3:20 p.m., Logan Gronenthal; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
Citations
9:23 p.m., Cheryl Dalton; acts declared unlawful-license/driving
Arrests
No arrests reported.