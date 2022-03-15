Media Log - March 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 11

1:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:38 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow

10:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:49 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:59 a.m., vandalism; report taken

12:38 p.m., welfare check; event canceled

12:51 p.m., fraud; report taken

2:06 p.m., wanted person, drugs; arrest

2:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:32 p.m., suspicious; information, investigation, enforcement

4:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:32 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

8:49 p.m., fall; patient treated, transported by EMS

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:18 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:36 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

9:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

March 12

12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, property seized or found

6:33 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken

8:45 a.m., burglary; report taken

6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:14 p.m., sick; patient evaluated, no transport needed

9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:48 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

March 13

1:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:31 a.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, DUI; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow

3:02 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:12 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow

4:17 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, report taken

9:49 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken

11:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:31 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

3:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:36 p.m., abuse, assist, sex offense; report taken, forward to investigators, property seized or found

7:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:59 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency

10:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

3:13 a.m., Homero Orozco-Hernandez; no license on person, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

4:42 a.m., Logan Gronenthal; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, driving left of center, possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Arrests

3:20 p.m., Logan Gronenthal; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Citations

9:23 p.m., Cheryl Dalton; acts declared unlawful-license/driving

Arrests

No arrests reported.

