Media Log - March 18

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 16
5:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
7:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:20 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
8 a.m., fire other, suspicious; unfounded
9:46 a.m., traffic stop, assist, drug paraphernalia, drug; arrest, citation issued, tow, written warning
10:55 a.m., wanted person; arrest
1:01 p.m., traffic control; transport/escort given
1:25 p.m., suspicious; report taken, handled by officer/deputy
3:04 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment
3:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:03 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken, information
6:52 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:05 p.m., theft; report taken
11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
10:52 a.m., Kellie Messersmith; possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off
Arrests
10:52 a.m., Donlee Gillespie; possess controlled substance/except haz
7:33 a.m., Brayan Izaguirre Aguilar; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no proof of insurance, drive under susp/before reinstated-state