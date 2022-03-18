 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 18

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 16

5:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

7:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:20 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken

8 a.m., fire other, suspicious; unfounded

9:46 a.m., traffic stop, assist, drug paraphernalia, drug; arrest, citation issued, tow, written warning

10:55 a.m., wanted person; arrest

1:01 p.m., traffic control; transport/escort given

1:25 p.m., suspicious; report taken, handled by officer/deputy

3:04 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment

3:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:03 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken, information

6:52 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:05 p.m., theft; report taken

11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

10:52 a.m., Kellie Messersmith; possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off

Arrests

10:52 a.m., Donlee Gillespie; possess controlled substance/except haz

7:33 a.m., Brayan Izaguirre Aguilar; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no proof of insurance, drive under susp/before reinstated-state

