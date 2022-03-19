Media Log - March 19

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 19
12:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:59 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
6:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:28 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued
7:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:58 a.m., fire other; fire control
12:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
2:28 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
2:34 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
5:51 p.m., theft; report taken
6:41 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded
10:18 p.m., disorderly; report taken
11:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
7:56 a.m., Felicia Amos; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
2:30 p.m., Kevin Rohloff; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state
6:32 a.m., Maria Alvaro; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, no operators license/non-waiverable