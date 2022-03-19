 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 19

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 19

12:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:59 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

6:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:28 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued

7:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:58 a.m., fire other; fire control

12:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

2:28 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

2:34 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

5:51 p.m., theft; report taken

6:41 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded

10:18 p.m., disorderly; report taken

11:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

7:56 a.m., Felicia Amos; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

2:30 p.m., Kevin Rohloff; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state

6:32 a.m., Maria Alvaro; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, no operators license/non-waiverable

