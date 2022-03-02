 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - March 2

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 28

12:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:48 a.m., assist; assistance

5:11 a.m., traffic hazard; unfounded

7:41 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

8:35 a.m., cattle out; unfounded

11:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning

12:33 p.m., welfare check; completed/settled

People are also reading…

12:36 p.m., traffic control; assistance

1:08 p.m., fire other; assistance

3:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:37 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle; completed/settled

5:10 p.m., vandalism; report taken, property seized or found

5:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:31 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:47 p.m., bleeding, welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, transport/escort given

6:30 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

6:34 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, tow

10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

11:26 a.m., Julio Toainga; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

4:54 p.m., Lavonne Meyer; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

4:56 p.m., Maria Coyt; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no operators license/waiverable

5:24 p.m., Matthew Bills; speeding  06-10 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News