Media Log - March 2

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 28
12:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:48 a.m., assist; assistance
5:11 a.m., traffic hazard; unfounded
7:41 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
8:35 a.m., cattle out; unfounded
11:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning
12:33 p.m., welfare check; completed/settled
12:36 p.m., traffic control; assistance
1:08 p.m., fire other; assistance
3:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:37 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle; completed/settled
5:10 p.m., vandalism; report taken, property seized or found
5:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:31 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:47 p.m., bleeding, welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, transport/escort given
6:30 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
6:34 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, tow
10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
11:26 a.m., Julio Toainga; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
4:54 p.m., Lavonne Meyer; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
4:56 p.m., Maria Coyt; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no operators license/waiverable
5:24 p.m., Matthew Bills; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.