Media Log - March 23

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 18
12:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:30 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information
11:19 a.m., extra patrol; information
4:23 p.m., civil; assistance
5:27 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
6:55 p.m., alarm; unable to locate
People are also reading…
8:11 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
8:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
8:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
10:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
March 19
12:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:08 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, report taken
2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension; arrest, report taken, written warning
4:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:51 a.m., seizure; patient refused evaluation/care
10:56 a.m., 911 hang up; information
11:42 a.m., noise; information
12:57 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), child custody dispute; civil
1:44 p.m., 911 open line; information
2:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:43 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate
3:09 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
6:46 p.m., noise; unfounded
7:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:17 p.m., welfare check, suicide threat; report taken
9:08 p.m., harassment; information
10:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
3:01 a.m., Melissa Montenegro; drive under susp/before reinstated-state
Arrests
3:01 a.m., Melissa Montenegro; drive under susp/before reinstated-state
March 20
12:10 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
12:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:56 a.m., suspicious vehicle; report taken
1:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:37 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:09 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
2:26 a.m., assist; assistance
7:55 a.m., vandalism; report taken
10:32 a.m., burglar alarm audible; false alarm
11:07 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
11:22 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
11:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:49 p.m., fire brush; fire control
4:08 p.m., civil; no report taken
4:54 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
6:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
8:43 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:04 p.m., dispute/argument; no action taken
11:16 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow
Citations
3:35 a.m., Weston Rodehorst; violate stop or yield sign, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Arrests
11:43 p.m., Enrique Pineiro Lorente; operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest-flny
2:29 a.m., Weston Rodehorst; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
March 21
12:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:20 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:11 a.m., animal; unable to locate
5:15 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
5:24 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned
8:53 p.m., death notification; message delivered
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
11:35 p.m., suspicious; unable to locate
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.