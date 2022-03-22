 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 24

  • Updated
  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 18

12:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:30 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information

11:19 a.m., extra patrol; information

4:23 p.m., civil; assistance

5:27 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

6:55 p.m., alarm; unable to locate

8:11 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

8:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

8:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

10:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

March 19

12:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:08 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, report taken

2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension; arrest, report taken, written warning

4:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:51 a.m., seizure; patient refused evaluation/care

10:56 a.m., 911 hang up; information

11:42 a.m., noise; information

12:57 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), child custody dispute; civil

1:44 p.m., 911 open line; information

2:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:43 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate

3:09 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded

6:46 p.m., noise; unfounded

7:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:17 p.m., welfare check, suicide threat; report taken

9:08 p.m., harassment; information

10:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

3:01 a.m., Melissa Montenegro; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

Arrests

3:01 a.m., Melissa Montenegro; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

March 20

12:10 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

12:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:56 a.m., suspicious vehicle; report taken

1:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:37 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

2:09 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

2:26 a.m., assist; assistance

7:55 a.m., vandalism; report taken

10:32 a.m., burglar alarm audible; false alarm

11:07 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

11:22 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

11:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:49 p.m., fire brush; fire control

4:08 p.m., civil; no report taken

4:54 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

6:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

8:43 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:04 p.m., dispute/argument; no action taken

11:16 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow

Citations

3:35 a.m., Weston Rodehorst; violate stop or yield sign, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Arrests

11:43 p.m., Enrique Pineiro Lorente; operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest-flny

2:29 a.m., Weston Rodehorst; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

March 21

12:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:20 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:11 a.m., animal; unable to locate

5:15 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

5:24 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned

8:53 p.m., death notification; message delivered

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

11:35 p.m., suspicious; unable to locate

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

March 22

1:48 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9 a.m., tobacco violation; citation issued

3:29 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:58 p.m., welfare check; report taken

7:29 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations 

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

