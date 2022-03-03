Media Log - March 3

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 1
12:39 a.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy
5:21 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
6:27 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
12:03 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
12:15 p.m., ATL; completed/settled
3:03 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
7:37 p.m., welfare check; no report taken, unfounded
8:59 p.m., burglary, theft; report taken
9:27 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:09 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
10:49 p.m., noise; information
Citations
3:14 p.m., Jerid Daniels; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
3:59 p.m., Blaise Lelo; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests reported.