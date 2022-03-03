 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - March 3

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 1

12:39 a.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy

5:21 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

6:27 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given

12:03 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

12:15 p.m., ATL; completed/settled

3:03 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

7:37 p.m., welfare check; no report taken, unfounded

8:59 p.m., burglary, theft; report taken

People are also reading…

9:27 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:09 p.m., welfare check; unfounded

10:49 p.m., noise; information

Citations

3:14 p.m., Jerid Daniels; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

3:59 p.m., Blaise Lelo; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News