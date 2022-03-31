Media Log - March 31

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 29
12:48 a.m., traffic stop, reckless driver; citation issued, verbal warning
6:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:21 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken
9:36 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:03 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
11:42 a.m., vehicle lock out; unlocked
12:42 p.m., suspicious, recovered vehicle; arrest, property seized or found, report taken
4:21 p.m., trespass; verbal warning
4:28 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
People are also reading…
8:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:57 p.m., burglar alarm audible; handled by officer/deputy
9:40 p.m., theft; report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.