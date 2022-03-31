Media Log - March 31

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 29

12:48 a.m., traffic stop, reckless driver; citation issued, verbal warning

6:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:21 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

9:36 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:03 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

11:42 a.m., vehicle lock out; unlocked

12:42 p.m., suspicious, recovered vehicle; arrest, property seized or found, report taken

4:21 p.m., trespass; verbal warning

4:28 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

8:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:57 p.m., burglar alarm audible; handled by officer/deputy

9:40 p.m., theft; report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

