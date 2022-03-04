 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 4

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 2

12:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:50 a.m., overdose, welfare check; report taken

10:29 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate

12:10 p.m., vandalism; written warning

2:53 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:33 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled

5:50 p.m., extra patrol; report taken

7:36 p.m., welfare check, disorderly; no report taken

Citations

12:27 a.m., Cristian Yuma; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

12:30 p.m., Austin Freudenburg; P.I. accident, fail to stay in lane

3:05 p.m., Tyler Emerson; fail to stay in lane, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no license on person, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no proof of insurance 

Arrests

No arrests reported.

