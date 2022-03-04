Media Log - March 4

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 2
12:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:50 a.m., overdose, welfare check; report taken
10:29 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate
12:10 p.m., vandalism; written warning
2:53 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:33 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled
5:50 p.m., extra patrol; report taken
7:36 p.m., welfare check, disorderly; no report taken
Citations
12:27 a.m., Cristian Yuma; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
12:30 p.m., Austin Freudenburg; P.I. accident, fail to stay in lane
3:05 p.m., Tyler Emerson; fail to stay in lane, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no license on person, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, no proof of insurance
Arrests
No arrests reported.