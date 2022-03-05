 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - March 5

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 3

10 a.m., welfare check; information

11:04 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken

11:22 a.m., assist; unfounded

2:09 p.m., out of unit follow-up; handled by officer/deputy

2:55 p.m., fire brush; no action taken

4:24 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

5:21 p.m., found property; property seized or found

7:22 p.m., traffic hazard; settled/completed

7:33 p.m., wanted person; arrest

10:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

