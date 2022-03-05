Media Log - March 5

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 3
10 a.m., welfare check; information
11:04 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken
11:22 a.m., assist; unfounded
2:09 p.m., out of unit follow-up; handled by officer/deputy
2:55 p.m., fire brush; no action taken
4:24 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
5:21 p.m., found property; property seized or found
7:22 p.m., traffic hazard; settled/completed
7:33 p.m., wanted person; arrest
10:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.