Media Log - March 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
March 4
8:10 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:09 a.m., chest pain; patient treated, transported by EMS
10:47 a.m., witness tampering; report taken
2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken
3:11 p.m., trespass; unable to locate
3:43 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:40 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:27 p.m., suspicious; unfounded
6:01 p.m., theft; report taken
7:07 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate
7:49 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
7:58 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled, no report taken
8:50 p.m., reckless driver; assistance, unable to locate
8:56 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
9:04 p.m., harassment; completed/settled, no action taken
9:14 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
9:17 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
9:22 p.m., suspicious person, trespass; written warning
10:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
10:20 p.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, tow
10:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:10 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:24 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; arrest, report taken, tow
March 5
2:18 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
3:01 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
3:37 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); referred to partner agency
7:38 a.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate
8:50 a.m., wanted person; arrest
9:45 a.m., welfare check; no report taken
10:25 a.m., traffic control; information
12:20 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
12:25 p.m., motorist assist; tow
1:58 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:45 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:16 p.m., reckless driver, drugs, shoplifting, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued, report taken
9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:13 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:40 a.m., Charlotte Luhring; DUI-.15+
3:01 a.m., Jonathon Tangeman; drive on shoulder of highway, no operators license/waiverable; DUI-alcohol-2nd offense
9:05 a.m., Callie Aune; warrant
March 6
2:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:42 a.m., medical emergency, traffic stop, drugs, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow
5:30 a.m., reckless driver, traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
10:20 a.m., traffic control; assistance
7:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:47 p.m., fireworks; unable to locate
7:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:15 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
8:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken
8:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
Citations
8:40 p.m., Alejandro Marroquin-Mencos; disobey traffic control device, no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
No arrests reported.