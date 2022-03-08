Media Log - March 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

March 4

8:10 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:09 a.m., chest pain; patient treated, transported by EMS

10:47 a.m., witness tampering; report taken

2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

3:11 p.m., trespass; unable to locate

3:43 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:40 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:27 p.m., suspicious; unfounded

6:01 p.m., theft; report taken

7:07 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate

7:49 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

7:58 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled, no report taken

8:50 p.m., reckless driver; assistance, unable to locate

8:56 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

9:04 p.m., harassment; completed/settled, no action taken

9:14 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

9:17 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

9:22 p.m., suspicious person, trespass; written warning

10:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

10:20 p.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, tow

10:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:10 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:24 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; arrest, report taken, tow

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

March 5

2:18 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

3:01 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

3:37 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); referred to partner agency

7:38 a.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate

8:50 a.m., wanted person; arrest

9:45 a.m., welfare check; no report taken

10:25 a.m., traffic control; information

10:25 a.m., traffic control; information

12:20 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

12:25 p.m., motorist assist; tow

1:58 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken

2:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:45 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:16 p.m., reckless driver, drugs, shoplifting, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued, report taken

9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:13 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

2:40 a.m., Charlotte Luhring; DUI-.15+

3:01 a.m., Jonathon Tangeman; drive on shoulder of highway, no operators license/waiverable; DUI-alcohol-2nd offense

9:05 a.m., Callie Aune; warrant

March 6

2:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:42 a.m., medical emergency, traffic stop, drugs, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow

5:30 a.m., reckless driver, traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

10:20 a.m., traffic control; assistance

7:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:47 p.m., fireworks; unable to locate

7:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:15 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

8:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken

8:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

Citations

8:40 p.m., Alejandro Marroquin-Mencos; disobey traffic control device, no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0