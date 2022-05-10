 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 10

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 6

2:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:10 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

10:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:50 a.m., theft; report taken

10:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:38 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:47 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

8:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:04 p.m., DUI; unable to locate

9:43 p.m., unsecure building; building secured

10:04 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:23 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, written warning

Citations

1:21 a.m., Christopher Fuller; no operators license/non-waiverable, refuse to submit to pretest, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (1 prior conviction)

Arrests

3:43 p.m., Luis de la Cruz; warrant

12:23 a.m., Christopher Fuller; no operators license/non-waiverable, refuse to submit to pretest, fail to stay in lane, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (1 prior conviction)

May 7

1:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

8:28 a.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact

11:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:09 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

5:21 p.m., citizen assist, dispute/argument; civil

7:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:27 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; unable to locate

11 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, repor taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported. 

May 8

12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:14 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

1:54 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

2:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:47 a.m., 911 open line; false alarm

8:17 a.m., unconscious; patient treated, transported by EMS

11:58 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS, traffic accident report

2:13 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

3:43 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

4:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:01 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued, correction card, property seized or found

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

2:16 a.m., Marc Hanson; possess/consume open alcohol container

2:57 a.m., Darrel Choat; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

