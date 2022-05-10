Media Log - May 10

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 6
2:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:10 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
10:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:50 a.m., theft; report taken
10:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:38 p.m., wanted person; arrest
People are also reading…
4:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:47 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
8:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:04 p.m., DUI; unable to locate
9:43 p.m., unsecure building; building secured
10:04 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:23 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, written warning
Citations
1:21 a.m., Christopher Fuller; no operators license/non-waiverable, refuse to submit to pretest, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (1 prior conviction)
Arrests
3:43 p.m., Luis de la Cruz; warrant
12:23 a.m., Christopher Fuller; no operators license/non-waiverable, refuse to submit to pretest, fail to stay in lane, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (1 prior conviction)
May 7
1:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
8:28 a.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:09 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
5:21 p.m., citizen assist, dispute/argument; civil
7:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:27 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; unable to locate
11 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, repor taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
May 8
12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:14 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
1:54 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
2:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:47 a.m., 911 open line; false alarm
8:17 a.m., unconscious; patient treated, transported by EMS
11:58 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS, traffic accident report
2:13 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
3:43 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
4:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:01 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued, correction card, property seized or found
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
2:16 a.m., Marc Hanson; possess/consume open alcohol container
2:57 a.m., Darrel Choat; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.