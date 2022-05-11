Media Log - May 11

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 9
12:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:21 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:39 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
1:02 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1:56 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken
3:31 p.m., welfare check; report taken
5:20 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
5:36 p.m., panic alarm - silent; canceled prior to arrival on scene, false alarm
5:39 p.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
8:25 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
9:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow, report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
1:55 p.m., Luis Lopez; warrant
