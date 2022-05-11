 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 11

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 9

12:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:22 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:21 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:39 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

1:02 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1:56 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken

3:31 p.m., welfare check; report taken

5:20 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

5:36 p.m., panic alarm - silent; canceled prior to arrival on scene, false alarm

5:39 p.m., welfare check; transport/escort given

8:25 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

9:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow, report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

1:55 p.m., Luis Lopez; warrant

