Media Log - May 12

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 10

1:01 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; tow, assistance, property seized or found, report taken

1:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:23 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, patient refused care

10:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, referred to partner agency

10:25 a.m., MVA unknown, traffic hazard; report taken, assistance, citation issued, referred to partner agency

6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

3:18 a.m., Talena Vasquez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

4:25 a.m., Ryan Wood; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

