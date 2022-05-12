Media Log - May 12

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 10
1:01 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; tow, assistance, property seized or found, report taken
1:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:23 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, patient refused care
10:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, referred to partner agency
10:25 a.m., MVA unknown, traffic hazard; report taken, assistance, citation issued, referred to partner agency
6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
3:18 a.m., Talena Vasquez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
4:25 a.m., Ryan Wood; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.