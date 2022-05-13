 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - May 13

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 11

12:34 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:03 a.m., extra patrol; to be assigned

10:49 a.m., suspicious; unable to locate

2:21 p.m., littering; report taken

4:45 p.m., welfare check; information

5:50 p.m., disorderly, suicide threats; report taken

7:39 p.m., suspicious person; verbal warning

8:13 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

People are also reading…

8:53 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

11:14 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; assignment completed/settled

11:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

5:26 p.m., Emerita Potter; theft-services $0-500 

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Candi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News