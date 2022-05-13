Media Log - May 13

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 11
12:34 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:03 a.m., extra patrol; to be assigned
10:49 a.m., suspicious; unable to locate
2:21 p.m., littering; report taken
4:45 p.m., welfare check; information
5:50 p.m., disorderly, suicide threats; report taken
7:39 p.m., suspicious person; verbal warning
8:13 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
8:53 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
11:14 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; assignment completed/settled
11:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
5:26 p.m., Emerita Potter; theft-services $0-500
Arrests
No arrests reported.