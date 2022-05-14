Media Log - May 14

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 12
12:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:57 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued
7:41 a.m., animal; gone on arrival
8:37 a.m., animal; information
9:20 a.m., 911 open line; information
10:32 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:50 a.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
11:40 a.m., missing person; report taken
12:46 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
2:51 p.m., sex offence; forwarded to investigations
2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:36 p.m., lost property; information
4:35 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, out of unit follow up; unfounded, information
5:50 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
5:54 p.m., sick, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, patient treated and released, tow
7:38 p.m., traffic hazard; unfounded, referred to partner agency
8:16 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment
11:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
11:03 a.m., Timothy Buss; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
7:10 a.m., Jose Matis Ramirez; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, no operators license/non-waiverable