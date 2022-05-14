 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 14

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 12

12:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:57 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued

7:41 a.m., animal; gone on arrival

8:37 a.m., animal; information

9:20 a.m., 911 open line; information

10:32 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:50 a.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy

11:40 a.m., missing person; report taken

12:46 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

2:51 p.m., sex offence; forwarded to investigations 

2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:36 p.m., lost property; information

4:35 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, out of unit follow up; unfounded, information

5:50 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

5:54 p.m., sick, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, patient treated and released, tow

7:38 p.m., traffic hazard; unfounded, referred to partner agency

8:16 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment

11:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning 

Citations

11:03 a.m., Timothy Buss; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

7:10 a.m., Jose Matis Ramirez; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, no operators license/non-waiverable 

