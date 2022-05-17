 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 17

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 13

12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:39 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:19 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy

9:33 a.m., medical emergency, traffic stop, welfare check; unable to locate

12:53 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

2:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow

2:40 p.m., dispute/argument, assault, drug paraphernalia; arrest, property seized or found, report taken

4:42 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

5:18 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow

6:07 p.m., theft; report taken

7:45 p.m., parking; unfounded

8:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

8:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:27 p.m., parking; completed/settled by contact

9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., welfare check, suicide threat; no report taken

Citations

1:47 a.m., Jesus Valadez Lozano; no operators license/waiverable, disobey stop lights

3:28 p.m., Jose Benitez; following too closely

Arrests

No arrests reported. 

May 14

12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:05 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 a.m., DUI, traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow

4:37 a.m., medical emergency; no patient found, unable to locate

10:54 a.m., harassment; information

12:01 p.m., reckless driver; information

3:18 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:29 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded

7:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:23 p.m., disorderly; citation issued

9:40 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure

10:28 p.m., DUI; unable to locate

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

May 15

12:42 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

1:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:34 a.m., voluntary contact; no report taken

8:31 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

11:53 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate

1:12 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

1:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:42 p.m., missing person; no report taken

6:37 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure

6:59 p.m., animal; unable to locate

7:37 p.m., traffic stop, welfare check; unfounded, no report taken

11:04 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

