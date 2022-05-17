Media Log - May 17

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 13
12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:39 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:19 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy
9:33 a.m., medical emergency, traffic stop, welfare check; unable to locate
12:53 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
2:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow
2:40 p.m., dispute/argument, assault, drug paraphernalia; arrest, property seized or found, report taken
4:42 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
People are also reading…
5:18 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow
6:07 p.m., theft; report taken
7:45 p.m., parking; unfounded
8:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
8:59 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:27 p.m., parking; completed/settled by contact
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., welfare check, suicide threat; no report taken
Citations
1:47 a.m., Jesus Valadez Lozano; no operators license/waiverable, disobey stop lights
3:28 p.m., Jose Benitez; following too closely
Arrests
No arrests reported.
May 14
12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:05 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 a.m., DUI, traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow
4:37 a.m., medical emergency; no patient found, unable to locate
10:54 a.m., harassment; information
12:01 p.m., reckless driver; information
3:18 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:29 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded
7:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:23 p.m., disorderly; citation issued
9:40 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure
10:28 p.m., DUI; unable to locate
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
May 15
12:42 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
1:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:34 a.m., voluntary contact; no report taken
8:31 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
11:53 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate
1:12 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
1:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:42 p.m., missing person; no report taken
6:37 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure
6:59 p.m., animal; unable to locate
7:37 p.m., traffic stop, welfare check; unfounded, no report taken
11:04 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.