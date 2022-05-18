Media Log - May 18

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 16
1:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow
6:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, verbal warning
8:06 a.m., suspicious; report taken
9:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:30 a.m., parking, extra patrol; no action taken
2:03 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
2:35 p.m., traffic hazard; completed/settled by contact, referred to partner agency
2:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
4:34 p.m., 911 open line, assault; report taken, assault
8:02 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure
10:49 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
10:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Citations
3:45 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
3:33 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state