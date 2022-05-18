 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - May 18

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 16

1:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:29 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow

6:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, verbal warning

8:06 a.m., suspicious; report taken

9:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:30 a.m., parking, extra patrol; no action taken

2:03 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

2:35 p.m., traffic hazard; completed/settled by contact, referred to partner agency

2:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

People are also reading…

4:34 p.m., 911 open line, assault; report taken, assault

8:02 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure

10:49 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

10:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Citations

3:45 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

3:33 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News