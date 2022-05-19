 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 19

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 17

12:15 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

5:19 a.m., welfare check; unfounded

8:16 a.m., traffic control; assistance

9:07 a.m., fraud; report taken

9:35 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given

10:08 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled upon contact

12:38 p.m., trespass; completed/settled upon contact

2:41 p.m., traffic control; assistance

4:48 p.m., disorderly; transport/escort given

5:40 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

7:19 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

10:23 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

10:44 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

