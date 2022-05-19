Media Log - May 19

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 17
12:15 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
5:19 a.m., welfare check; unfounded
8:16 a.m., traffic control; assistance
9:07 a.m., fraud; report taken
9:35 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
10:08 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled upon contact
12:38 p.m., trespass; completed/settled upon contact
2:41 p.m., traffic control; assistance
4:48 p.m., disorderly; transport/escort given
5:40 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
7:19 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
10:23 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
10:44 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.