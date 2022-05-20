Media Log - May 20

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 18
2:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:13 a.m., citizen assist; transport/escort given
8:38 a.m., lost property; report taken
9:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report
10:21 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled by contact
11:27 a.m., parking; no report taken
2:34 p.m., fall, 911 hang up; patient refused evaluation/care
3:56 p.m., civil/civil standby; completed/settled by contact
5:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:52 p.m., drugs; unable to locate
7:01 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure, employee error
7:40 p.m., suspicious person; verbal warning
8:34 p.m., suspicious vehicle, parking; unable to locate
9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31, traffic stop; written warning
10:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken
10:32 p.m., disorderly; report taken
11:02 p.m., traffic stop, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
Citations
2:17 a.m., Amira Jones; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
5:44 p.m., Ariel Suris Miranda; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.