Media Log - May 20

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 18

2:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:13 a.m., citizen assist; transport/escort given

8:38 a.m., lost property; report taken

9:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report

10:21 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled by contact

11:27 a.m., parking; no report taken

2:34 p.m., fall, 911 hang up; patient refused evaluation/care

3:56 p.m., civil/civil standby; completed/settled by contact

5:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:52 p.m., drugs; unable to locate

7:01 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure, employee error

7:40 p.m., suspicious person; verbal warning

8:34 p.m., suspicious vehicle, parking; unable to locate

9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:31, traffic stop; written warning

10:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken

10:32 p.m., disorderly; report taken

11:02 p.m., traffic stop, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

Citations

2:17 a.m., Amira Jones; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

5:44 p.m., Ariel Suris Miranda; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

