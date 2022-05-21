 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - May 21

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 19

1:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:16 a.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

8:32 a.m., lost property; information

8:58 a.m., traffic control; assistance

11:20 a.m., theft; citation issued

12:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:10 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

2:17 p.m., burglar alarm silent; unfounded

3:08 p.m., disorderly; no report taken

3:27 p.m., theft; report taken

People are also reading…

4:21 p.m., citizen assist; assistance

4:42 p.m., info, civil/civil standby; information

5:24 p.m., assault; report taken, no action taken

8:41 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

8:47 p.m., unconscious, death; report taken

9:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:07 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

11:39 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News