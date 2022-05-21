Media Log - May 21

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 19
1:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:16 a.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
8:32 a.m., lost property; information
8:58 a.m., traffic control; assistance
11:20 a.m., theft; citation issued
12:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:10 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
2:17 p.m., burglar alarm silent; unfounded
3:08 p.m., disorderly; no report taken
3:27 p.m., theft; report taken
4:21 p.m., citizen assist; assistance
4:42 p.m., info, civil/civil standby; information
5:24 p.m., assault; report taken, no action taken
8:41 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
8:47 p.m., unconscious, death; report taken
9:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:07 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy
11:39 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.