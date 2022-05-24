 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 24

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 20

12:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:01 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information

9:09 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information

2:03 p.m., reckless driver; completed/settled by contact, no report taken

2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:13 p.m., extra patrol; report taken

6:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

May 21

12:18 a.m., bleeding, welfare check, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken

12:40 a.m., traffic stop; arrest

3:01 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

12:54 a.m., fraud; report taken

12:57 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

1:15 p.m., 911 hang up; completed/settled by contact

4:01 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken

6:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:34 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

11:59 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

Citations

2:14 a.m., David Inman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

9:05 p.m., Austin Weldon; no proof of insurance

Arrests

1:16 a.m., David Inman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

May 22

1:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:25 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning

1:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:04 p.m., 911 hang up; no action taken

2:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:29 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate

10:23 p.m., animal; canceled prior to arrival on scene

10:36 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

11:27 a.m., Jessica Whitaker; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

