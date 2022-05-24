Media Log - May 24

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 20
12:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:01 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information
9:09 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information
2:03 p.m., reckless driver; completed/settled by contact, no report taken
2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:13 p.m., extra patrol; report taken
6:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
8:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
May 21
12:18 a.m., bleeding, welfare check, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken
12:40 a.m., traffic stop; arrest
3:01 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
12:54 a.m., fraud; report taken
12:57 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
1:15 p.m., 911 hang up; completed/settled by contact
4:01 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken
6:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
11:59 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
Citations
2:14 a.m., David Inman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
9:05 p.m., Austin Weldon; no proof of insurance
Arrests
1:16 a.m., David Inman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
May 22
1:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:25 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning
1:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 p.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
2:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:29 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate
10:23 p.m., animal; canceled prior to arrival on scene
10:36 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
11:27 a.m., Jessica Whitaker; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.