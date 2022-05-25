Media Log - May 25

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 23
12:09 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:03 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; unfounded, referred to partner agency
8:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), license pick up order; report taken, license picked up
12:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:53 p.m., traffic control; assistance
7:19 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:51 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
11:45 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
Citations
11:53 p.m., Robert Goste Jr.; violate stop or yield sign, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs
Arrests
No arrests reported.