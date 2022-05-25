 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 25

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 23

12:09 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:03 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; unfounded, referred to partner agency

8:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), license pick up order; report taken, license picked up

12:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:53 p.m., traffic control; assistance

7:19 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:51 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken

10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

11:45 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest

Citations

11:53 p.m., Robert Goste Jr.; violate stop or yield sign, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs

Arrests

No arrests reported.

