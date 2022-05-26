Media Log - May 26

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 24
7:24 a.m., reckless driver; completed/settled by contact
8:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:17 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:08 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:30 a.m., harassment; report taken
9:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:48 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
11:05 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:44 a.m., burglary; report taken
1:25 p.m., traffic control; assistance
1:59 p.m., lost property; report taken
2:23 p.m., 911 hang up; information
3:10 p.m., citizen assist, motorist assist; assistance
5:46 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure
7:24 p.m., assault; citation issued, report taken
8:25 p.m., found property; no report taken
8:32 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); written warning
8:38 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
9:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow, written warning
10 a.m., DUI, traffic stop, assist other agency, bleeding, minor in possession of alcohol; arrest, report taken
Citations
8:27 a.m., Robert Cerv; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
8:54 a.m., Calvin Musil; fail to use seat belt, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
11:16 a.m., Reilly Washburn; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
12:03 a.m., Robert Goste Jr; violate stop or yield sign, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs