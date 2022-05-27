 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 27

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 24

7:24 a.m., reckless driver; completed/settled by contact

8:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:17 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:08 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 a.m., harassment; report taken

9:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:48 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

11:05 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:44 a.m., burglary; report taken

1:25 p.m., traffic control; assistance

1:59 p.m., lost property; report taken

2:23 p.m., 911 hang up; information

3:10 p.m., citizen assist, motorist assist; assistance

5:46 p.m., burglar alarm audible; building secure

7:24 p.m., assault; citation issued, report taken

8:25 p.m., found property; no report taken

8:32 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); written warning

8:38 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

9:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow, written warning

10 a.m., DUI, traffic stop, assist other agency, bleeding, minor in possession of alcohol; arrest, report taken

Citations

8:27 a.m., Robert Cerv; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

8:54 a.m., Calvin Musil; fail to use seat belt, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

11:16 a.m., Reilly Washburn; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

12:03 a.m., Robert Goste Jr; violate stop or yield sign, drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs

May 25

12:15 a.m., ATL; no report taken

11:15 a.m., traffic control; assistance

5:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest

6 p.m., fight; arrest, report taken

8:40 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:21 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:12 p.m., suspicious; no action taken

11:37 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, written warning

Citations

No citations reported. 

Arrests

5:17 p.m., Isaias Coreas; other agency arrest warrant

