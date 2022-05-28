Media Log - May 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 26
1:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:37 a.m., burglar alarm silent; unit canceled en route
8:46 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
8:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:36 a.m., theft; report taken
11:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:09 p.m., citizen assist; no report taken
1:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:01 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
4:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
4:25 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken
4:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:25 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
6:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient transported by EMS, tow
8:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.