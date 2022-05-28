 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 28

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 26

1:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:37 a.m., burglar alarm silent; unit canceled en route

8:46 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

8:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:36 a.m., theft; report taken

11:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:09 p.m., citizen assist; no report taken

1:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:01 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

4:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

4:25 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken

4:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:25 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

6:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient transported by EMS, tow

8:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

