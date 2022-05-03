Media Log - May 3

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 29
7:39 a.m., abandoned vehicle; information
8:43 a.m., reckless driver; citation issued
9:44 a.m., assist; assistance
11:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
12:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
1:22 p.m., vandalism; report taken
4:35 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken
5:06 p.m., traffic hazard; information
5:50 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
6:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
7:03 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
7:47 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
10:14 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
April 30
12:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:19 a.m., wanted person; arrest
10:57 a.m., 911 open line; completed/settled by contact
11:25 a.m., 911 open line; completed/settled by contact
1:35 p.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency
1:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency
3:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken, assistance
3:36 p.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy
5:06 p.m., welfare check; canceled prior to arrival on scene
6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:37 p.m., assist; unable to locate
9:08 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
10:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
11:51 p.m., Marisol Marino Hernandez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
6:30 a.m., Bryce Fronapfel; warrant
May 1
12:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:38 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
8:40 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate
9:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, tow
11:05 a.m., assist; unable to locate
12:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
1 p.m., burglary; report taken
3:13 p.m., assist; canceled prior to arrival on scene
5:01 p.m., animal bite; report taken
6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:52 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:39 p.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given, no report taken
9:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:12 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded
10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
8:55 p.m., Trevor Lenton; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests reported.