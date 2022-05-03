 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 3

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 29

7:39 a.m., abandoned vehicle; information

8:43 a.m., reckless driver; citation issued

9:44 a.m., assist; assistance

11:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

12:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

1:22 p.m., vandalism; report taken

4:35 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken

5:06 p.m., traffic hazard; information

5:50 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

6:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:03 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

7:47 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

10:14 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

No citations reported. 

Arrests

No arrests reported. 

April 30

12:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:19 a.m., wanted person; arrest

10:57 a.m., 911 open line; completed/settled by contact

11:25 a.m., 911 open line; completed/settled by contact

1:35 p.m., traffic hazard; referred to partner agency

1:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency

3:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken, assistance

3:36 p.m., voluntary contact; handled by officer/deputy

5:06 p.m., welfare check; canceled prior to arrival on scene

6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:37 p.m., assist; unable to locate

9:08 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

10:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

11:51 p.m., Marisol Marino Hernandez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

6:30 a.m., Bryce Fronapfel; warrant

May 1

12:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:38 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

8:40 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate

9:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, tow

11:05 a.m., assist; unable to locate

12:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

1 p.m., burglary; report taken

3:13 p.m., assist; canceled prior to arrival on scene

5:01 p.m., animal bite; report taken

6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:52 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given, no report taken

9:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:12 p.m., motorist assist; unfounded

10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

8:55 p.m., Trevor Lenton; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

No arrests reported.

