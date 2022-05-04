 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 4

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 2

12:54 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:46 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, wanted person; arrest, citation issued

9:16 a.m., assault; citation issued

11:49 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

12:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report

2:19 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

2:46 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

3:27 p.m., disabled vehicle; removed from roadway

3:39 p.m., parking; verbal warning

6:03 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

6:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

6:16 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

6:31 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

7:04 p.m., welfare check; unfounded, property seized or found

8:02 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy

8:42 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

11:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

4:15 a.m., Bernandette Lemba; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

7:58 a.m., Alesia Sizemore; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, fail to renew registration

1:01 p.m., Mario Torres; co operators license/waiverable

Arrests

7:55 a.m., Alesia Sizemore; warrant

