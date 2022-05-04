Media Log - May 4

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 2
12:54 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:46 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, wanted person; arrest, citation issued
9:16 a.m., assault; citation issued
11:49 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
People are also reading…
12:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report
2:19 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
2:46 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
3:27 p.m., disabled vehicle; removed from roadway
3:39 p.m., parking; verbal warning
6:03 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
6:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
6:16 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
6:31 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
7:04 p.m., welfare check; unfounded, property seized or found
8:02 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
8:42 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
11:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
4:15 a.m., Bernandette Lemba; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
7:58 a.m., Alesia Sizemore; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, fail to renew registration
1:01 p.m., Mario Torres; co operators license/waiverable
Arrests
7:55 a.m., Alesia Sizemore; warrant