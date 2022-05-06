 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - May 6

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 3

3:11 a.m., traffic stop; tow, transport/escort given

3:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unfounded

3:35 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

7:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:28 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:46 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:16 p.m., motorist assist; transport/escort given

1:15 p.m., welfare check; report taken

3:41 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

4:08 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

4:11 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy

4:58 p.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken

9:47 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled by contact

Citations

7:38 a.m., Amber Prososki; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

8:15 a.m., Tommy Ballentine; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

5:10 p.m., James Eschliman; warrant

