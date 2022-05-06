Media Log - May 6

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 3
3:11 a.m., traffic stop; tow, transport/escort given
3:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unfounded
3:35 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
7:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:28 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:46 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:16 p.m., motorist assist; transport/escort given
1:15 p.m., welfare check; report taken
3:41 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
4:08 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
4:11 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy
4:58 p.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken
9:47 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled by contact
Citations
7:38 a.m., Amber Prososki; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
8:15 a.m., Tommy Ballentine; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
5:10 p.m., James Eschliman; warrant