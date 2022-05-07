Media Log - May 7

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
May 5
12:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:18 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate
3:48 p.m., animal bite; written warning
5:26 p.m., cattle out; no action taken
6:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:13 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate
7:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:39 p.m., assist; unable to locate
10:24 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
10:24 p.m., cattle out; no report taken
People are also reading…
10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:59 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.