Media Log - May 7

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

May 5

12:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:18 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate

3:48 p.m., animal bite; written warning

5:26 p.m., cattle out; no action taken

6:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:13 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate

7:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., assist; unable to locate

10:24 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

10:24 p.m., cattle out; no report taken

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:59 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

