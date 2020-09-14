Platte County men charged with theft in Central City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Platte County residents were arrested last Friday on charges of stolen property.

According to a press release from the Central City Police Department, the store manager at Bomgaar’s Supply Store in Central City reported that at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 two male subjects had exited the store with DeWalt cordless tool sets. The items are valued at over $800 per set.

The store manager gave the 911 operator the description of the vehicle – a black Chevy pickup – as well as a partial license plate number.

The Central City Police Department, along with the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department, contacted a search for the vehicle, which was found at 9:53 a.m.

Following a traffic stop, the stolen property was located inside the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of Marshall D. Gronenthal, 43, of Humphrey, and Brandon S. Priester, 35, of Lindsay. The total value of the stolen tools was $2,000.

Both men were charged with felony theft and transported to the Merrick County Department of Corrections.

