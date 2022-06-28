Plea deal to be reached in attempted theft case

A plea deal is set in the case of a felony theft in Columbus.

According to an affidavit filed in Platte County Court on Dec. 16, 2021, Sgt. Bret Strecker of the Columbus Police Department met with two employees of Hinze Chiropractic regarding a theft of money from Laurie Kouma, then office manager of the business. The two employees provided paperwork and said that a number of cash payments were never deposited into the bank. Less than $500 had been deposited in the bank in from 2019 through 2021. The amount missing included $13,588 in 2019; $20,739 in 2020; and $24,853 in 2021. The employees said the theft had gone further back that then but police could only go back three years due to statute of limitations.

The affidavit states that Kouma, 46, of Columbus, was the one who took the money and the one who deposited money at the bank. Her handwriting was also on the bank deposit tickets. Kouma reportedly told other Hinze employees that she took the money.

“This total was $59,180 total loss for the three years. This was the total amount of cash taken in that was not accounted for on deposit slips that were deposited into the bank,” the affidavit reads.

Kouma was arrested on Dec. 20, 2021, on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more, a class IIA felony.

On June 27, 2022, Kouma’s charge was amended to attempted theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more, a class IIIA felony, “because of an error with respect to the date of the offense,” court documents state.

Kouma was arraigned on the amendment and entered into a guilty plea. Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0