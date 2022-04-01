Public Record - April 1

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 30
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
10:21 a.m., 3900 block of 27th Street
2:50 p.m., 2100 block of 36th Avenue
