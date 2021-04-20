Public Record - April 15-19

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 15-16
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
7:44 p.m., 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
7:53 p.m., 1300 block of 10th Street.
9:32 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue.
April 16-17
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:30 a.m., 4000 block of 15th Street; medical.
9:55 a.m., 3200 block of 8th Street; medical.
12:09 p.m., 2400 block of 23rd Street; medical.
1:10 p.m., 2300 block of 31st Avenue; car accident.
1:50 p.m., 10th block of Lake Point Drive; medical.
2:59 p.m., 2800 block of 36th Avenue; medical.
4:56 a.m., 1500 block of 8th St. in Duncan; medical.
7:38 a.m., 110th block of North Road; medical.
April 17-18
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:49 a.m., 1500 bl9ock of 23rd Avenue.
5:45 a.m., 3300 block of 20th Street.
7:47 a.m., 100 block of Center Road.
April 18-19
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:54 a.m., 2800 block of 15th Street; medical.
11:12 a.m., 3900 block of 20th Street; medical.
3:48 p.m., 2500 block of 47th Avenue.
9:16 p.m., Center Road; medical.
7:45 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.