Public Record - April 15-19
Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 15-16

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

7:44 p.m., 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

7:53 p.m., 1300 block of 10th Street.

9:32 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Avenue.

April 16-17

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:30 a.m., 4000 block of 15th Street; medical.

9:55 a.m., 3200 block of 8th Street; medical.

12:09 p.m., 2400 block of 23rd Street; medical.

1:10 p.m., 2300 block of 31st Avenue; car accident.

1:50 p.m., 10th block of Lake Point Drive; medical.

2:59 p.m., 2800 block of 36th Avenue; medical.

4:56 a.m., 1500 block of 8th St. in Duncan; medical.

7:38 a.m., 110th block of North Road; medical.

April 17-18

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:49 a.m., 1500 bl9ock of 23rd Avenue.

5:45 a.m., 3300 block of 20th Street.

7:47 a.m., 100 block of Center Road.

April 18-19

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:54 a.m., 2800 block of 15th Street; medical.

11:12 a.m., 3900 block of 20th Street; medical.

3:48 p.m., 2500 block of 47th Avenue.

9:16 p.m., Center Road; medical.

7:45 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.

Public record

 

