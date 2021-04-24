 Skip to main content
Public Record - April 19-21
Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 19-20

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:30 a.m., 3600 block of 20th St.

10:44 a.m., 700 block of 23rd Street.

12:17 p.m., 4500 block of 36th Street.

1:03 p.m., 3600 block of Kummer Drive

7:50 p.m., 4600 block of Country Shadow Place.

2:07 a.m., 3800 block of 23rd Street.

April 20-21

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

11:23 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.

1:48 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.

2:25 p.m., 800 block of 20th Street.

2:53 p.m., 2200 block of 4th Street.

2:58 p.m., 3300 block of E. 8th Street.

3:03 p.m., 1900 block of 10th Street.

5:02 p.m., 100 block of South Road.

6:52 p.m., 2900 block of 29th Street.

Public record

 

