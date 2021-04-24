Public Record - April 19-21

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 19-20
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:30 a.m., 3600 block of 20th St.
10:44 a.m., 700 block of 23rd Street.
12:17 p.m., 4500 block of 36th Street.
1:03 p.m., 3600 block of Kummer Drive
7:50 p.m., 4600 block of Country Shadow Place.
2:07 a.m., 3800 block of 23rd Street.
April 20-21
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
11:23 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.
1:48 p.m., 4000 block of 38th Street.
2:25 p.m., 800 block of 20th Street.
2:53 p.m., 2200 block of 4th Street.
2:58 p.m., 3300 block of E. 8th Street.
3:03 p.m., 1900 block of 10th Street.