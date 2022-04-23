 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public record

Public Record - April 23

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

April 22

Fire Calls

9:36 p.m., 1500 block of 26th Avenue

Rescue Calls

8:19 a.m., 3300 block of East 14th Avenue

11:25 a.m., 2500 block of 23rd Street

4:01 p.m., 1300 block of 10th Street

Public record

 

