Public Record - April 23

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 22
Fire Calls
9:36 p.m., 1500 block of 26th Avenue
Rescue Calls
8:19 a.m., 3300 block of East 14th Avenue
11:25 a.m., 2500 block of 23rd Street
4:01 p.m., 1300 block of 10th Street
