Public Record - April 26-29
Public Record - April 26-29

Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 26-27

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

2:35 p.m., 3900 block of 38th Street.

3:06 p.m., 3400 block of 51st Avenue.

4:19 p.m., 2900 block of 29th Street.

5:07 p.m., 4500 block of 18th Street.

April 27-28

Fire calls

9:35 p.m., 1300 block of 9th Street.

Rescue calls

2:53 p.m., 2600 block of E. 30th Avenue.

6:46 p.m., 2900 block of 29th Street.

8:41 p.m., 2600 block of 247th Avenue.

April 28-29

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

2:21 p.m., 3100 block of 23rd Street; medical.

2:52 p.m., 1500 block of 23rd Avenue; medical.

4:52 p.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.

9:55 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.

10:55 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; medical.

4:43 a.m., 3300 block of 51st Avenue.

Public record

 

