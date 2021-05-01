Public Record - April 26-29

Columbus Fire Department activity log
April 26-27
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
2:35 p.m., 3900 block of 38th Street.
3:06 p.m., 3400 block of 51st Avenue.
4:19 p.m., 2900 block of 29th Street.
5:07 p.m., 4500 block of 18th Street.
April 27-28
Fire calls
9:35 p.m., 1300 block of 9th Street.
Rescue calls
2:53 p.m., 2600 block of E. 30th Avenue.
6:46 p.m., 2900 block of 29th Street.
8:41 p.m., 2600 block of 247th Avenue.
April 28-29
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
2:21 p.m., 3100 block of 23rd Street; medical.