Public Record - April 28

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 26
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
9:16 a.m., 2000 block of James Place
10:52 a.m., 1400 block of 34th Avenue
11:06 a.m., 200 block of Seventh Avenue
3:17 p.m., 2700 block of 33rd Avenue
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
April 26
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
9:16 a.m., 2000 block of James Place
10:52 a.m., 1400 block of 34th Avenue
11:06 a.m., 200 block of Seventh Avenue
3:17 p.m., 2700 block of 33rd Avenue
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.