Public record

Public Record - April 28

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

April 26

Fire Calls

No fire calls.

Rescue Calls

9:16 a.m., 2000 block of James Place

10:52 a.m., 1400 block of 34th Avenue

11:06 a.m., 200 block of Seventh Avenue

3:17 p.m., 2700 block of 33rd Avenue

