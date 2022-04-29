 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot spotlight
Public record

Public Record - April 29

  • 0

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log

April 27

Fire Calls

2:01 p.m., 800 block of East 23rd Street

Rescue Calls

8:39 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue

5:59 p.m., 4100 block of Sunset Drive

Public record

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Phoebe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News