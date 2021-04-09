 Skip to main content
Public Record - April 5-8
Public Record - April 5-8

Columbus Fire Department activity log

April 5-6

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

2:57 p.m., 3500 block of 50th Avenue.

3:42 p.m., 2600 block of 43rd Avenue.

9:05 p.m., 2900 block of 9th Street.

April 6-7

Fire calls

5:36 p.m., 3000 block of 16th Street.

Rescue calls

9:05 a.m., 4300 block of 41st Avenue.

9:18 a.m., 2300 block of Pershing Road.

9:47 a.m., 3500 block of SE 9th Street.

11:11 a.m., 4500 block of 38th Street.

1:04 p.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue.

April 7-8

Fire calls

6:37 p.m., 800 block of 26th Avenue.

3:13 a.m., 1800 block of 10th Avenue; electrical arcing.

Rescue calls

1:49 p.m., 800 block of 26th Avenue; medical.

4:26 p.m., 300 block of E. 22nd Street; medical.

4:38 p.m., 2100 block of 9th Street; medical.

2:39 a.m., 2400 block of Kummer Drive; medical.

3:03 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; medical.

Public record

 

