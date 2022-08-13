Public Record - August 13

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
August 11
Fire Calls
No fire calls.
Rescue Calls
9:49 a.m., 3600 block of 18th Street
1 p.m., 14th Street and 33rd Avenue
8:34 p.m., 2200 block of 55th Street
