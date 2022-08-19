Public Record - August 19

Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
August 15
Fire Calls
3:55 p.m., 1500 block of 18th Avenue
Rescue Calls
10:11 a.m., 160 block of 370th Avenue
11:08 a.m., 3300 block of 33rd Avenue
10:29 p.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
August 15
Fire Calls
3:55 p.m., 1500 block of 18th Avenue
Rescue Calls
10:11 a.m., 160 block of 370th Avenue
11:08 a.m., 3300 block of 33rd Avenue
10:29 p.m., 2100 block of 44th Avenue
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
According to court records, in July 2021, the man allegedly bought and procured fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that had the CDC's seal on them.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Talon Dennis is currently serving a three-year prison sentence, and Marcelino Falcon a one-year jail sentence.
Jack Talbitzer was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
"He violated me and so many other underaged women. He did not have the right to do that," one woman, identified as Victim 4, said at Gregory Dightman Sr.'s sentencing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.